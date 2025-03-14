Yaoshang Festival Begins in Manipur, Celebrations Scaled Down

The Meitei community in Manipur has commenced its five-day Yaoshang festival, also known as Holi, with traditional rituals, despite ongoing ethnic tensions in the state. The celebrations began with the symbolic burning of straw huts, known as ‘Yoshang,’ at the Shri Govindaji temple complex and other locations, marking the victory of good over evil.

Advertisment

Yaoshang, one of the most significant festivals for the Meitei community, typically starts on the full moon day of the Meitei lunar month of Lamta (February-March). However, this year’s festivities remain subdued due to the prevailing law and order situation.

Owing to ethnic hostilities, the usual public celebrations have been limited to religious observances and community sports activities. In Mantripukhri, a gathering took place where rituals and traditional music marked the occasion, but amusement and entertainment events, including cultural dances, were not organised by civil society groups.

Manipur is known for its unique blend of sports and cultural activities during Holi. Unlike other regions, the festival here is not just about playing with colours but also includes various sporting events across the state.