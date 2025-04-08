Massive Fire Breaks Out in Jalukbari, Multiple Cylinder Explosions Reported

A devastating fire broke out in Guwahati’s Jalukbari area, causing widespread panic among residents. Several gas cylinders exploded in the blaze, intensifying the situation. Firefighters have reached the spot, and four fire tenders are engaged in dousing the flames. However, the fire is yet to be brought under control.

Advertisment

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but initial suspicions point to a short circuit as the possible trigger. The fire engulfed multiple residences, including the houses and rented properties of Giasuddin Ahmed and Hafizur Rahman. Reports indicate that at least five gas cylinders have exploded so far.

Three motorcycles have been completely charred, and valuable household items worth several lakhs have been reduced to ashes. The area remains tense as firefighting operations continue.