Mass Exodus of Coal Workers from Margherita Following Strict Crackdown on Illegal Mining

In the wake of the Umrangso coal mine tragedy, a sudden mass exodus of coal workers has occurred in Margherita and Ledo, leading to chaos at Ledo Railway Station. Long queues for train tickets have formed as workers scramble to leave the region following the stringent directives issued by Assam DGP G.P. Singh, who has ordered the closure of illegal rat-hole mining operations in Margherita, Ledo, and Lekhapani within seven days.

This crackdown, prompted by the DGP’s recent comments, has triggered widespread panic among coal miners and workers. Many are now rushing back to their hometowns, uncertain about their future livelihoods. Reports indicate that nearly 3,000 workers from districts such as Goalpara, Dhubri, Nagaon, Morigaon, and Hailakandi have boarded intercity trains heading to Guwahati in search of alternatives.

A local youth leader criticized the delayed action against illegal rat-hole mining, noting that the practice has been rampant not only in Assam but also in neighbouring Meghalaya. He pointed out that despite reports of illegal mining activities, authorities have failed to take adequate measures to address the issue as they should have. Dutta urged Assam’s DGP to take action against those responsible for illegal mining operations and those facilitating the practice.

"Who are these protectors of these ‘Coal Sardars’ or the main culprits who have been given protection for their benefits? These people are involved in destroying nature. I urge the Assam DGP to nab those running illegal coal mines and hiding behind the scenes," the youth leader told the media.

Earlier, Assam DGP G.P. Singh confirmed that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had directed the closure of all rat-hole coal mines in the state within seven days. The crackdown has already begun, with 11 people arrested in Umrangso. Singh, who is touring the eastern Assam districts of Dibrugarh and Tinsukia, held a meeting with senior police officers to get an update on illegal mining activities in Ledo, Margherita, and Lekhapani.

"The Chief Minister informed me about the ongoing rat-hole mining in certain areas of Ledo, Margherita, and Lekhapani and directed me to ensure no illegal mining takes place anywhere in Assam. The operations must be closed down within a week," Singh said.

Singh further mentioned that two illegal mines within the North East Coal Fields lease area have already been identified and shut down. While no active rat-hole mines were found in Umrangso, directives have been issued to seal the abandoned mines in the area.

The crackdown on illegal coal mining in Margherita, Ledo, and other parts of Assam continues as authorities work to ensure compliance with the DGP’s directive.

Also Read: Illegal Coal Mining: FIR By Karbi Apex Body ‘SKA’ Naming Kanika Hojai