Massive Landslide Hits Guwahati as 60-Year-Old Man Feared Trapped

A massive landslide struck Guwahati's Rupnagar area late Thursday night, around 11:30 PM, causing severe damage and sparking a large-scale rescue operation. A boulder nearly 30 feet high rolled down from the hillside, crashing into two houses with immense force.

Advertisment

One person, identified as a 60-year-old Maneswar Rajbongshi, is feared trapped beneath the debris. According to reports, Rajbongshi had stepped out to inspect an unusual sound behind his house when the landslide struck, burying him under the mud and rocks.

Despite continuous rescue efforts by teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Assam Police, and Fire and Emergency Services, there has been no trace of the missing individual even six hours after the incident.

While another nearby house was completely destroyed in the landslide, no casualties were reported from that residence. Rajbongshi's family members remain in distress as the search operation continues.

Also Read: Guwahati: Kamakhya Temple Route Hit by Landslide, Vehicle Damaged