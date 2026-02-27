Midnight Fight in Guwahati: Youth Struck With Pistol, 7 Held Including Ex-DC's Son

A violent clash broke out between two groups near the Ganeshguri flyover in Guwahati late Thursday night, leaving one youth seriously injured and several others detained.

The incident occurred around midnight beneath the Ganeshguri flyover. According to reports, a youth identified as D.K. Basumatary had gone to the area with a friend for dinner. At the same time, another group of three youths was present at the eatery, where they reportedly got into an argument with the shop owner.

After finishing their meal, members of the three-member group allegedly pushed Basumatary’s friend, triggering a heated altercation between the two sides. Matters escalated when the group allegedly called in additional youths for support.

Within minutes, several individuals reportedly arrived at the spot in vehicles and on motorcycles. Basumatary and his friend were allegedly assaulted. In a serious turn, Basumatary was reportedly struck on the head with the magazine of a pistol, leaving him profusely bleeding.

An FIR was lodged at Dispur Police Station the same night, accusing a youth named Badik Modi of initiating the assault and attacking Basumatary with a pistol magazine.

Acting on the complaint, Guwahati Police detained Badik Modi along with six others, Wasim Akhtar, Diganta Haloi, Amit Bhowmik, Jitu Barman, Tanish Sharma and Jyotishman Bora.

Police sources said investigations are underway to ascertain the sequence of events and the roles of those involved. Notably, Badik Modi is the son of retired District Commissioner Bibhash Modi.

Further investigation is on.