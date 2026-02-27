Employees Unpaid, Clients Cheated: Guwahati Firm Accused of Major Fraud

Multiple complaints have been filed against a private construction company in Guwahati for allegedly cheating clients and employees of lakhs.

The company in question is Dwin Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., a firm based on city’s Zoo Road area, with its proprietor identified as Chandan Haloi. Victims have lodged FIRs at Geetanagar Police Station, alleging that the company duped them on the pretext of providing jobs and undertaking house construction projects.

Several employees claimed they were issued appointment letters and worked for months but were not paid their salaries. Frustrated over non-payment, they approached the police seeking action against the company’s owner.

At the same time, multiple customers alleged that they had paid advance amounts running into lakhs for house construction contracts. However, the company allegedly failed to begin or complete the promised work, forcing them to file formal complaints.

Following the FIRs, police reportedly visited the company’s office on Zoo Road. However, the proprietor Chandan Haloi and a female associate were said to be absconding.

With no resolution in sight, the affected individuals have now approached the media, demanding strict action and justice. Police have initiated an investigation based on the complaints, and further developments are awaited.