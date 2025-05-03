'Milestone in Assam-Japan Relations': CM Sarma Hosts Japanese Delegation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday welcomed the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan, Mr. Nukaga Fukushiro, along with his high-level delegation, marking the beginning of a three-day official visit to the state. The Chief Minister described the visit as a “milestone moment” in fostering deeper ties between Assam and Japan.

Receiving the delegation at Lok Sewa Bhawan, CM Sarma extended a warm welcome, stating, “It is a privilege to host the Hon’ble Speaker and his esteemed delegation in our beautiful state. This visit reaffirms the growing bond between Assam and Japan, and I am confident it will inspire enhanced economic and cultural cooperation, particularly with Japanese businesses exploring opportunities in Assam and the Northeast.”

Underscoring the importance of the visit, the Chief Minister noted that it would lend fresh momentum to Assam’s strategic partnership with Japan, particularly under the framework of Advantage Assam 2.0. He also briefed Mr. Fukushiro about the state’s evolving business ecosystem and key reforms that make Assam an attractive investment destination.

CM Sarma recalled his own visit to Japan earlier this year, ahead of the Investment and Infrastructure Summit, during which he met the Speaker and discussed avenues for collaboration, including facilitating gainful employment for Assam’s youth in Japan. In this regard, he reiterated Assam’s preparedness to launch the Japanese Language and Testing Centre at the ASEAN One Technical Centre in Amingaon, Kamrup.

“This visit is more than a diplomatic formality—it symbolizes the enduring people-to-people connection and the promise of future cooperation,” CM Sarma remarked, while expressing gratitude to the Japanese Speaker and delegation.

He further informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed his optimism regarding the Japanese delegation’s Assam visit, viewing it as a key step in leveraging the growing Indo-Japanese bilateral relationship for the benefit of the Northeast region.

Earlier in the evening, Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota delivered an in-depth presentation highlighting Assam’s strategic geographic advantage, vibrant business landscape, and sectors ripe for collaboration, including industries, tourism, skill development, employment, mining, environment and forest conservation, education, health, innovation, and startups. He emphasised Assam’s unique position as a gateway to 35% of the world’s population, reinforcing its potential as a regional hub under the Act East Policy.

The event was attended by Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Nandita Gorlosa, Ambassador of Japan to India Keiichi Ono, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr. K.K. Dwivedi, and other senior government officials and dignitaries.