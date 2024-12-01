Mind Coaching and Beyond: How Asmita Kashyap is Pioneering Mental Health Recovery

With the modern world grappling with rising cases of depression, anxiety, and suicide, especially among the youth, there is an urgent need for solutions that address mental health in innovative ways. Stepping into this gap is Asmita Kashyap, a trailblazer in the field of mind coaching in Northeast India. Through her initiative, Growth Mindset, Asmita combines cutting-edge techniques like Access Bars Therapy and chakra healing with ancient practices involving natural crystals to help people find balance and inner peace.

The Rising Tide of Mental Health Challenges

Asmita highlights the paradox of modern life: despite having all the material comforts, many individuals still find themselves battling mental health issues. Her work is focused on helping individuals rebuild their lives through structured programs that involve writing habits, mindfulness practices, and customized healing therapies.

“Mental health is not just about recovery; it’s about rediscovering one’s potential,” says Asmita.

Access Bars Therapy: Releasing Mental Blockages

Asmita is a practitioner of Access Bars Therapy, a revolutionary holistic healing technique that involves gently touching 32 points on the head to clear mental and emotional blockages. She offers this innovative treatment to help individuals achieve mental and emotional well-being.

“Each layer of the subconscious mind holds patterns that can weigh us down. Through Access Bars, we work to release these layers, helping individuals reconnect with their true selves,” she explains.

The Power of Crystals in Healing

Asmita’s expertise also extends to crystal therapy, an ancient healing practice that uses rare and authentic stones to enhance mental stability and peace. Her collection includes rare crystals such as Ematheist, known for promoting mental clarity, and Sulemani Hakik, which strengthens the human aura and repels negative energy.

The crystals she offers are sourced from trusted mines in countries like Peru and Brazil, ensuring their authenticity and efficacy. She warns buyers about the prevalence of fake crystals online, emphasizing the importance of purchasing genuine stones for effective results.

“Crystals are unique, powerful tools for healing,” says Asmita. “When used in meditation or worn regularly, they can elevate vibrations, foster deep relaxation, and bring harmony to life.”

Beyond Social Media: Building Trust

Unlike many modern businesses, Asmita relies on word-of-mouth marketing, emphasizing the importance of client trust and tangible results. At the recent Nandinii Winter Wonderland event in Guwahati’s Khanapara, she reiterated her commitment to helping individuals heal rather than merely building a brand.

“I’m not in this profession for the sake of branding,” she says. “My goal is to ensure that my clients experience genuine transformation.”

Where to Find Her

Asmita operates from her office on the 7th floor of Roodraksh Mall in Bhangagarh, Guwahati. For those seeking guidance or exploring the potential of Access Bars Therapy and crystal healing, she can be reached at 9707331071.

Asmita Kashyap is not just a life coach; she is a life designer, helping individuals rebuild their mental and emotional landscapes in ways that are transformative and sustainable. In a region where conversations about mental health are just beginning, Asmita is lighting the way forward with her innovative, empathetic approach.

For anyone looking to embark on a journey of healing, Growth Mindset offers a promising start.