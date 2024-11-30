The Spiritual World of Tarot: A Conversation with Gunjayesh of Soul Talk



In a fast-paced world brimming with uncertainties, Gunjayesh, a seasoned tarot card reader and the founder of Soul Talk, has been quietly guiding lives for the past four years. Eschewing social media, Gunjayesh relies on personal connections, offering tarot readings, energy healing, and spiritual insights to those seeking clarity and guidance.

"Tarot card reading is not about predicting the past, present, or future," she explains. "It’s a tool for life guidance. With so much negativity around, everyone needs a guiding light—to assess if the path they’re on is right, or to understand if a situation needs closure or further effort. Tarot helps with that.”

Astrology vs. Tarot Card Readings: Two Paths to Guidance

Gunjayesh acknowledges the distinct roles of astrology and tarot. “Astrology is deeply rooted in ancient Asian traditions and Indian Vedas, while tarot has origins in Egypt and Europe. Both have their strengths, but they’re not comparable,” she says.

Astrology often involves intricate processes like Rashi Phal and gemstone recommendations, requiring the expertise of a seasoned astrologer. Tarot, on the other hand, offers quicker accessibility. “Crystals and pyrites, unlike gemstones, don’t demand elaborate processes. Anyone can use them, provided they understand their challenges,” she adds.

For those seeking long-term insights, astrology remains unparalleled. But in today’s world, where people are more focused on immediate challenges, tarot readings are emerging as the go-to spiritual practice.

The Spiritual Connection of Tarot

Gunjayesh emphasizes that tarot readings are deeply intertwined with spirituality. “Our bodies are made of five elements, constantly surrounded by both positive and negative energies. Through tarot, we can heal negative energies and unblock spiritual barriers,” she shares.

This spiritual connection aligns with the principle of karma, common to both astrology and tarot. “Good karma fosters positive outcomes,” she reminds us.

Why Tarot Resonates Today

In an era of medical insurances and short-term goals, people are less preoccupied with their distant future and more focused on immediate challenges. Gunjayesh believes this is why tarot is gaining popularity. “Life is so fast-paced, and people have little time to resolve issues through traditional astrology. Tarot connects quickly and effectively to the present.”

A Journey Through the Tarot Deck

For the uninitiated, a tarot deck comprises 78 cards: 22 Major Arcana cards representing life’s overarching themes and 56 Minor Arcana cards addressing day-to-day situations. Each card is a reservoir of wisdom, offering insights into one’s life path, challenges, and opportunities.

Gunjayesh Soul Talk is more than a tarot reading firm—it’s a haven for spiritual seekers. By intertwining ancient wisdom with modern challenges, she empowers individuals to navigate life with clarity and confidence, showcasing the enduring relevance of spirituality. She also participated in the Nandinii Winter Wonderland event, organized by Pratidin Events, with a dedicated stall.