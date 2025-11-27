Mohammad Siraj Left Stranded in Guwahati as Air India Cancels Flight After Long Delay

India pacer Mohammad Siraj on Wednesday night took to social media to criticise Air India Express after facing what he described as an “unacceptable” travel ordeal.

Siraj, who was flying from Guwahati to Hyderabad on flight IX 2884, said the aircraft was scheduled to depart at 7:25 pm but never took off, with no clear communication from the airline. Passengers, he said, were left waiting for nearly four hours without any explanation.

In a post on X, Siraj wrote that despite multiple requests for information, the airline only kept pushing the departure time further. He described it as his “worst airline experience” and urged passengers to avoid the carrier unless it “can take a stand.”

Air India flight no IX 2884 from Guwahati to Hyderabad was supposed to take off at 7.25 however there has been no communication from the airline and after repeatedly following up, they have just delayed the flight with no proper reasoning. This has been really frustrating and… — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) November 26, 2025

Shortly after his criticism went viral, Air India Express issued an apology on the same platform. The airline said the flight had been cancelled because of “unforeseen operational reasons” and assured that airport staff were helping travellers with alternate arrangements. It also thanked Siraj for his patience and promised further updates.

Siraj was returning home after India’s crushing 408-run loss to South Africa, which handed the hosts a 0–2 defeat in the Test series, India’s second straight home whitewash after a 3-0 drubbing by New Zealand last year. The margin was India’s heaviest Test defeat by runs, while also being South Africa’s biggest against them.

India had earlier lost the opening Test by 30 runs at Eden Gardens. The two teams now move to the ODI leg, with the first match scheduled for November 30.

