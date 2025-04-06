IPL 2025: Mohammed Siraj’s Lethal Spell Leaves SRH Reeling at 152

Mohammed Siraj put on a masterclass in fast bowling, ripping through Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batting lineup in a sensational display. Setting the tone early, Siraj struck twice in the powerplay, dismissing Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, before coming back to dismantle the lower order. The fiery pacer ended with outstanding figures of 4 for 17, leaving SRH reeling and Gujarat Titans in firm control.

GT captain Shubman Gill’s decision to bowl first proved spot on, as Sunrisers Hyderabad struggled to find any momentum on a tricky surface. While Siraj’s early breakthroughs rattled SRH, R Sai Kishore kept up the pressure in the middle overs. The left-arm spinner delivered a stellar spell, removing Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Reddy, and finishing with 2 for 24. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan had a rare off day, going wicketless while conceding 31 runs.

Adding to SRH’s troubles, Glenn Phillips suffered a painful injury while fielding as a substitute and had to leave the ground, further unsettling the team.

With their batting faltering, SRH could only manage 152/8 in 20 overs. Heinrich Klaasen provided a fleeting spark with 27 off 19 balls, while Nitish Reddy’s sluggish 31 off 34 deliveries failed to lift the scoring rate. Their struggles were magnified by Prasidh Krishna’s disciplined bowling, as he delivered a crucial four-run over and dismissed Kamindu Mendis.

The final over saw a flurry of action, with Ishant Sharma leaking 17 runs as Pat Cummins and Mohammed Shami swung their bats in desperation.

With a modest target of 153 to chase, Gujarat Titans are now in the driver’s seat, looking to cruise to victory and extend their dominant run in the tournament.