Nagaland Police Pose As Smugglers To Arrest Fake Notes Kingpin In Guwahati

In a coordinated operation, the Nagaland police successfully arrested an individual in Borbari, Guwahati, with a substantial quantity of counterfeit currency notes. The police tracked him down, posing as buyers and struck a deal with the unnamed accused.

Advertisment

The accused had reportedly made an agreement with police officials unknowingly to transport the fake notes to Nagaland. As per the arrangement, a police team was dispatched to Guwahati to contact and apprehend the suspect.

Initially, the counterfeit currency was to be delivered in Panbazar; however, at the last moment, the team was redirected to Borbari. The police team, along with officials from the Dispur police, intercepted the suspect, who was identified as the source of nearly Rs 33 lakh in counterfeit currency notes.

The authorities seized a vehicle (Thar) from the suspect, which had been used for transporting the fake notes. Investigations have revealed that the individual had been involved in the illegal distribution of counterfeit currency to Nagaland for an extended period. During the operation, it was also discovered that the suspect frequently changed his phone number to evade detection by the police.

Also Read: Two Held For Smuggling Fake Notes Into Guwahati