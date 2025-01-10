Assam Rifles Destroys 16.2 Hectares of Cannabis Plantation in Tripura

Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Tripura Police and the Tripura Forest Service, has successfully destroyed large-scale cannabis plantations spread across 16.2 hectares in the Boxanagar Forest Range under Sonamura sub-division.

The operation, conducted in the region, led to the eradication of 16,500 cannabis plants, valued at approximately Rs 70 lakh, marking a major step in efforts to eliminate illicit drug activities in the state.

The initiative is part of a broader mission aimed at creating a drug-free environment in Tripura and the surrounding regions. According to Assam Rifles, the operation received strong support from the local administration, underscoring the importance of collaborative efforts to address such challenges.

Earlier this week, Assam Rifles, in a separate operation, seized 10,320 kg of illegal areca nuts worth around Rs 72.24 lakh in Mizoram's Champhai district. The operation, carried out in coordination with the Customs Preventive Force, represents ongoing efforts to combat smuggling and other illegal activities.

In addition, Assam Rifles' operations have led to the recovery of weapons and ammunition in neighboring states. On January 5, a joint operation by Assam Rifles, the Indian Army, CRPF, and Manipur Police resulted in the recovery of 42 weapons and war-like stores across several districts in Manipur. This was followed by another successful recovery in Chandel district on December 31, 2024, when troops seized an M-16 rifle, IEDs, and various ammunition.

