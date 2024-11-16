New OC Appointed at Panbazar PS After Suspension of Bhargav Borbora

In a swift response to the disturbing police brutality incident that rocked Assam, the Office of the Commissioner of Police in Guwahati made key transfers on Saturday.

Inspector (UB) Manjit Terang has been posted in place of the suspended Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panbazar Police Station, Bhargav Borbora. This move comes after the Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh announced immediate action following the shocking assault of a delivery agent by Borbora.

The assault, which occurred on the busy streets of Fancy Bazar in Guwahati, quickly sparked widespread outrage across the state. Bhargav Borbora, in an aggressive outburst over a minor traffic signal violation, violently attacked the delivery agent, repeatedly striking him. The brutal act, captured on camera by stunned onlookers, went viral on social media, drawing intense condemnation from the public.

DGP Singh condemned the officer’s actions as "unacceptable" and announced his suspension with immediate effect. In addition, Borbora was placed under "Ordinary Reserve" pending a formal departmental inquiry. The Commissioner of Police in Guwahati was directed to post a new officer at Panbazar Police Station, with Manjit Terang now taking charge.

The viral footage of the incident, showing a law enforcement officer using excessive force against a civilian over a trivial offense, has raised serious concerns about police accountability and the misuse of authority. The public’s outrage continues to grow, with many questioning how such an encounter could escalate so violently.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing the incident on Saturday, called for urgent police reform and emphasized the need for accountability. "The Assam Police must transform into a force that serves and protects the people with dignity and respect—not one that uses unnecessary force against common citizens," Sarma wrote on social media, condemning the abuse of power.

He further added, "Those days of unchecked power are long gone. Society will no longer tolerate the misuse of authority or violence against the very people the police are meant to safeguard. It is time for the police to embrace reform, accountability, and compassion—or step aside to make way for a force that truly upholds these values."

In further developments, two other police officers—Kangkan Mahanta and Ritujyoti Nath—have also been transferred and posted as Officer-in-Charge of Jalukbari and Khetri Police Stations, respectively.