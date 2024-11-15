Assam DGP Suspends Panbazar OC Following Assault on Delivery Agent

In a swift and decisive move, Assam's Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh, has taken immediate action following the shocking assault of a delivery agent by the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panbazar Police Station, Bhargav Borbora.

Singh condemned the officer’s behaviour as "unacceptable" and announced his suspension with immediate effect. In addition, the officer has been placed under "Ordinary Reserve" pending a formal departmental inquiry. The Commissioner of Police (CP), Guwahati, has been instructed to post a new officer at Panbazar Police Station.

The Behaviour of Insp Bhargav Borbora OC Panbazar is unacceptable. He is being placed under suspension with immediate effect and a Departmental Enquiry has been ordered. CP Guwahati has been advised to post another officer immediately. @GuwahatiPol @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) November 15, 2024

The disturbing incident, which took place in the busy streets of Fancy Bazar, Guwahati, has sparked widespread outrage. The OC, enraged by a minor traffic signal violation, unleashed a violent outburst, repeatedly striking the delivery agent. The brutal assault was captured on camera, exposing the officer’s aggressive actions in full view of stunned pedestrians.

The footage, which quickly went viral on social media, has drawn severe criticism from the public, with many questioning how such a trivial offense could escalate into such excessive use of force. Onlookers were left appalled by the sight of a law enforcement officer abusing his power in this manner, raising serious concerns about police accountability and the misuse of authority.

While the alleged violation was merely a minor traffic infraction, the officer’s violent reaction has sparked an outcry over police conduct and the need for greater oversight. The public is demanding accountability, calling for stronger measures to prevent the misuse of power by law enforcement officers.

DGP GP Singh’s swift response has reassured the public that the Assam Police are committed to upholding discipline and justice within the force. The officer's suspension and placement under "Ordinary Reserve" serve as a clear message that such behaviour will not be tolerated. As the formal inquiry unfolds, many are watching closely to see what further actions will be taken to address this serious breach of conduct within the police force.

This incident has ignited a larger conversation about police brutality, abuse of power, and the need for greater accountability in law enforcement agencies across the country.