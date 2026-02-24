NF Railway Adds Stoppages for 19 Trains Across Assam

Northeast Frontier Railway has introduced additional stoppages for 19 trains at selected stations across Assam between February 20 and 28, 2026, in a phased rollout aimed at improving passenger convenience and strengthening regional rail connectivity.

The decision is expected to enhance accessibility at key intermediate stations and benefit both daily commuters and long-distance travellers across the zone.

Stoppages Introduced In Phases

From February 20, Train No. 15615/15616 Guwahati–Silchar–Guwahati Express began halting at Salchapra. From February 21, the Guwahati–Dibrugarh–Guwahati Express was scheduled to stop at Kampur, while the Rangiya–Silchar–Rangiya Express received a stoppage at Jagiroad.

Effective February 22, the Guwahati–Ledo–Guwahati Express added a halt at Kampur, and the Kolkata–Sairang Express began stopping at Katakhal.

On February 23, the Silchar–Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express was provided a stoppage at Lanka, while the Alipurduar–Silghat Town Rajyarani Express began halting at Amoni. Additional halts were also introduced for the Kolkata–Sairang Express at Katakhal, the Guwahati–Sairang–Guwahati Express at Katlicherra, and the Agartala–Silchar–Agartala Express at Suprakandi Halt.

Flag-Off At Barpathar, Further Additions

A major set of stoppages came into effect from February 24. The Mariani–Guwahati–Mariani BG Express was scheduled to halt at Barpathar. The enhanced service was formally flagged off at Barpathar station by Member of Parliament Kamakhya Prasad Tasa in the presence of railway officials and residents.

The Deoghar–Agartala Express was provided a stoppage at Hojai, while the Sealdah–Silchar Kanchanjunga Express began halting at Lanka. The Kolkata–Silghat Town–Kolkata Express was also given a stoppage at Senchoa.

From February 25, additional halts were introduced at Jamunamukh for the Guwahati–Mariani–Guwahati Express, the New Tinsukia–Rangiya Express and the Guwahati–Silchar–Guwahati Express. The same Guwahati–Silchar service also added stoppages at Chaparmukh and Kampur. The Rangiya–Silchar Express and the Dibrugarh–Lalgarh Avadh Assam Express were scheduled to stop at Lanka.

Subsequently, from February 26 onwards, the Silchar–Rangiya Express and the Lalgarh–Dibrugarh Avadh Assam Express began halting at Lanka, while the Rangiya–New Tinsukia Express was provided a stoppage at Jamunamukh. The Agartala–Deoghar Express also received an additional halt at Hojai.

According to NFR, the expanded stoppage pattern is aimed at improving connectivity across Assam and addressing increasing passenger demand, with a continued focus on enhancing rail accessibility and service delivery in the region.

Also Read: Cabinet Approves Rs 9,072 Crore Railway Multitracking Projects to Boost Connectivity