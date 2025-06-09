“No Indigenous Family Will Be Evicted”: RHAC Chief on Satellite Township Plan

After days of intense public outcry, Tankeswar Rabha, the chief convenor of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC), finally appeared before the agitating people of the Rabha Hasong region in Assam's South Kamrup. His long-awaited presence at a public gathering has sparked new hope among the protesting residents, but questions remain about the timing and intent of his intervention.

Advertisment

The Rabha Hasong region, particularly in Palashbari constituency, has been gripped by unrest over the past several days. Slogans against the government have echoed through the air as locals protest against the proposed handover of 1,500 acres of tribal land to the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). The state government is allegedly moving forward with plans to build a Satellite Township by allocating this land — located in Borduar, under Rabha Hasong jurisdiction — to the urban development department.

Multiple public meetings and demonstrations have taken place in the area, voicing strong opposition. Until now, however, Rabha had remained silent, offering no response to the people's growing concerns.

In today’s public meeting, Tankeswar Rabha finally addressed the crowd, responding to the many questions that had been raised. He echoed sentiments previously expressed by the Chief Minister in the Assam Legislative Assembly. Rabha urged the government to consider purchasing garden lands for settlement purposes and granting land pattas to the local people. He was, however, clear in stating that there is "no need" for a Satellite Township in the proposed area. If the government insists on constructing one, Rabha asserted, it must be exclusively for tribal residents.

He further called on the government to instead focus on setting up high-quality medical colleges, educational institutions, and pollution-free industries within the Rabha Hasong region instead of setting up the Satellite Township. He emphasized that not a single family should be displaced in the process. “If necessary, I will stand at the forefront and protest for the rights of the Rabha community. One thing is clear, no indegenious communities will face eviction," Rabha declared.

His reassurances may have given some courage to the people, but whether it is enough to rebuild trust remains uncertain.

ALSO READ: "No Satellite City in Tribal Land": Rabha Hasong Protest Intensifies