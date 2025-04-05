RHAC Election Victory Reflects Public Trust in BJP-Led Alliance: Dilip Saikia

The BJP-led alliance has secured a landslide victory in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) elections, a result that Assam BJP State President Dilip Saikia has described as a testament to growing grassroots support from indigenous, tribal, and ethnic communities.

Dilip Saikia hailed the victory as a reflection of the people's confidence in the BJP-led Double Engine Government, attributing the success to the effective implementation of welfare schemes under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the state.

“The landslide victory of the BJP-led alliance in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council elections is a clear reflection of the increasing grassroots support from indigenous sons of the soil, tribal communities, and ethnic groups towards our alliance,” Saikia stated.

He further emphasized that the election outcome serves as a report card for the performance of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council under Tankeswar Rabha’s leadership. “This election result is not just a win for the BJP-led government but also a report card for the performance of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council under the leadership of Tankeswar Rabha,” he added.

Expressing gratitude to the voters of the Rabha Hasong area, Saikia reaffirmed the party’s commitment to development, pledging to continue working for the welfare of even the most remote communities. “Our efforts will continue with full dedication until the smile of development reaches the face of the last person in the most remote areas,” he asserted.

Acknowledging the hard work of BJP karyakartas, Saikia urged party workers to maintain their dedication and gear up for the upcoming Panchayat elections. He also welcomed the decision to hold Panchayat elections without party symbols, encouraging voters and BJP workers alike to focus on electing capable individuals, reinforcing a sense of social responsibility.