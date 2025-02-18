NSUI Candidate Claims 'Death Threats' Before Violent Attack at HQ

A brutal altercation broke out at Rajiv Bhawan on Monday night, during the final hours for submitting membership lists for the NSUI (National Students' Union of India) state presidential election, leaving one candidate critically injured and sparking outrage.
The victim, Jinsh Bora, a leading contender for the NSUI state presidency, was allegedly attacked by fellow party members, including the Youth Congress General Secretary, Mithu Ahmed, and others.
According to Jinsh Bora’s statement to the police, he was leading the race with 18,000 memberships when he was lured outside and ambushed. “Mithu Ahmed, Kaushik Kashyap, and Prince Bora had been threatening to kill me for days. Yesterday, they called me outside and struck me on the head with a sharp weapon. First, the three of them attacked me, and then a group of 15 people joined in, beating me mercilessly,” Bora recounted.
The assault, which took place inside a closed room at the Congress headquarters, left Bora with severe head injuries. He was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he received emergency treatment before being discharged on Tuesday. Following his release, Bora filed a formal complaint at the Bhangagarh Police Station, leading to the registration of case number 43/25.
The police have arrested Mithu Ahmed, the Youth Congress General Secretary, in connection with the attack. However, Prince Bora and Kaushik Baruah remain at large, with authorities actively pursuing them.
Earlier, Congress leader Pradyut Bhuyan visited the victim at GMCH on Monday night to express solidarity and assess the situation. Bhuyan confirmed the involvement of Mithu Ahmed and Prince Bora in the assault, which occurred while Jinsh Bora was accepting membership applications.
“This is a deeply unfortunate incident, and we condemn such violence within our ranks. A thorough investigation will be conducted, and strict action will be taken against those responsible,” Bhuyan stated.