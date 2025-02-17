Guwahati: Violent Clash Erupts at Rajiv Bhawan, One Injured

Guwahati witnessed a violent altercation at Rajiv Bhawan over the NSUI state presidential election, leading to severe injuries and police intervention. The incident occurred on the last day for submitting the membership list, escalating into a brutal assault inside a closed room of the Congress headquarters.

Advertisment

The victim, identified as Jinsh Bora, a presidential candidate for the NSUI election, was allegedly assaulted by two NSUI members, Mithu Ahmed and Prince. Reports indicate that Bora was severely beaten, resulting in head injuries, before being rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

Eyewitnesses claim that the attack was fueled by dissatisfaction over Bora's alleged attempts to influence another candidate. Around 50-60 individuals, including members of both NSUI and the Youth Congress, were reportedly present when the violence broke out.

Following the assault, the accused individuals were detained by the Bhangagarh Police, and further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, NSUI is reportedly attempting to suppress the entire incident, raising concerns about a possible cover-up.

This is a developing story.....