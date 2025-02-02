Assam: Notorious Land Mafia Arrested in Nagaon After Strategic Police Operation

The Nagaon police have successfully apprehended a notorious land mafia and extortionist, following a well-planned operation under the directive of the Nagaon Police Superintendent on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Akhtar Hussain.

As per reports, Hussain, a resident of Katimari Grant under Haibargaon Police Station, had been terrorizing locals for years by misusing the police’s name to intimidate and extort money.

His arrest came after a complaint was filed by Saiful Islam, a resident of Takowbari, Nagaon. Islam alleged that Hussain and his associates kidnapped him, tied him up, and physically assaulted him before extorting ₹95,000 in cash, a mobile phone, and a motorcycle. Acting on the complaint, the Jajari police arrested Hussain late last night. A case has been registered at the Jajari police station regarding the incident. Notably, the crime was widely reported by the Pratidin Time news channel on January 20th.

Beyond extortion, Hussain is also accused of blackmailing a retired senior police officer from Dhing Road in Nagaon. Reports suggest that he extracted a large sum of money from the officer and allegedly attempted to seize land owned by the officer’s wife, Nigar Sultan, in the village.

Hussain, infamous for his involvement in land encroachment, blackmail, and extortion, is now under intense police investigation. Authorities are also probing possible links between the accused and certain police officials in Nagaon, raising concerns about a potential nexus between law enforcement and the land mafia.

