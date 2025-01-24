Security Forces Recover Arms and Explosives in Manipur's Conflict Zones

Security forces have intensified search operations and area domination in the vulnerable and fringe areas of Manipur's hill and valley districts, leading to the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition. Officials confirmed on Friday that multiple weapons and explosives were seized during these operations.

According to the police, security personnel recovered one SMG carbine with a magazine, one 12-bore single-barrel gun, 60 live rounds of ammunition, five UBGL rounds, and two grenades from the jungle areas near Zairol and Uchathol under the Jiribam police station in Jiribam district.

In a separate development, the Indian Army, in coordination with the Manipur Police and other security forces, conducted a series of successful joint operations on Wednesday. These operations led to the seizure of 12 weapons, ammunition, and warlike stores from both hill and valley regions across four districts—Thoubal, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and Tengnoupal.

As per an official statement, intelligence-based operations by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in Mongjang village of Churachandpur on January 11, Phayeng Hill in Kangpokpi on January 13, and Nepali Basti, Zero Point - P1 Railway Site Road, six kilometers north of Kotlen village in Kangpokpi on January 14, resulted in significant recoveries. Further recoveries were made in Salam Patong village and Waithou in Thoubal district. The seizures included carbine machine guns, single-bore barrel rifles, AK-series rifles, pistols, grenades, ammunition, and other warlike stores.

The security crackdown comes amid the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, which erupted on May 3, 2023, following a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM). The unrest was triggered after the Manipur High Court directed the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list, leading to clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

