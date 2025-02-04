STF Assam Arrests Top ABT Member in Kokrajhar

In a major breakthrough under Operation PRAGHAT, aimed at dismantling fundamentalist networks and Global Terrorist Organizations (GTO) across the country, the Special Task Force (STF) Assam has successfully apprehended a key member of the extremist group Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

The arrest, which took place in Kokrajhar District on the early hours of Monday, dealt a significant blow to anti-national elements.

Nasim Uddin SK, identified as an active member of both ABT and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JAM), was arrested based on precise intelligence gathered by STF Assam, in collaboration with Kokrajhar Police.

According to an official statement, the arrested operative is closely linked to Nur Islam Mandal, a prime accused in similar extremist activities who was arrested earlier by STF in Kokrajhar. Nasim Uddin had been evading arrest since December 17, 2024, and was actively attempting to escape law enforcement.

Investigations indicate that Nasim Uddin SK was a key conspirator, working alongside Mandal to acquire weapons and manufacture Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) with the aim of empowering extremist factions. Their primary objective was to destabilize national security, spread terror, and threaten India's sovereignty.

This arrest is a critical step in STF Assam's ongoing efforts to dismantle extremist networks and prevent further unrest. Nasim Uddin SK was arrested in connection with STF PS Case No. 21/2024, under multiple serious charges, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosives Act, Arms Act, and Foreigners Act, among others.

Following his arrest, the accused was produced before the court and remanded to police custody for seven days. The investigation is underway to expose further connections within the terror network, which reportedly has ties across the border.

