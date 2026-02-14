PM Modi Witnesses Grand Air Show in Moran After Arrival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Assam on Saturday morning, landing at the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on the Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh. He was received by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Soon after his arrival, the Prime Minister watched an impressive air show featuring fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters. The newly built landing facility, developed in coordination with the Indian Air Force, is the first of its kind in the Northeast and is expected to play an important role during emergencies and natural disasters.

During his visit, PM Modi is set to launch and inaugurate projects worth over Rs 5,450 crore aimed at improving connectivity, digital services, higher education and public transport in the region.

One of the key highlights is the inauguration of the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu over the Brahmaputra, built at a cost of around Rs 3,030 crore. The six-lane bridge connects Guwahati with North Guwahati and is expected to reduce travel time between the two areas to just seven minutes.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a National Data Centre at Amingaon in Kamrup district to strengthen digital services in the Northeast. In addition, IIM Guwahati will be formally inaugurated, giving a boost to higher education in the region.

As part of the PM-eBus Sewa scheme, more than 225 electric buses will be flagged off across four cities, including 100 in Guwahati, aimed at providing cleaner and more reliable public transport.

