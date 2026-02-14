Congress Shares ‘Guwahati to Imphal Flight Ticket,’ Asks PM to Visit Manipur

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur amid renewed incidents of violence in the state. His remarks came as the Prime Minister is in Assam for official programmes.

Advertisment

In a post on X, Khera said Manipur has been “burning since 2023” and should not be ignored. In a sarcastic gesture, he shared what he claimed to be a booked air ticket for the Prime Minister from Guwahati to Imphal, urging him to make the short trip.

“Dear PM Narendra Modi, We understand that poll-bound states are always your top priority. But Manipur should not be abandoned. The state has been burning since 2023 - and it is burning again. You are already in Assam today. Manipur is just an hour away. Please go there as well. The presence of the Prime Minister can go a long way in reassuring our people in Manipur. To make it easier for you, we have even booked your flight from Guwahati to Imphal - you just have to get on the plane. As I do not have your number, I am sharing your flight ticket here. Kindly use it and show that the ‘PM CARES’,” Khera wrote.

His remarks follow recent unrest in Manipur. On February 6, protests in Churachandpur district against the swearing-in of new Deputy Chief Ministers turned violent, with clashes reported between demonstrators and security forces.

In a separate incident earlier this week, unidentified miscreants allegedly set fire to several houses in villages around Litan in Ukhrul district. According to Manipur Police, the situation in the affected areas remains tense but is largely under control.

Authorities have set up a Joint Control Room at Litan Police Station to coordinate security measures, while senior officers are monitoring the ground situation. Police said the overall law-and-order situation in the state over the past 24 hours has remained normal.

Also Read: Working to Identify Perpatrators of Ukhrul Violence, Says Manipur Dy CM