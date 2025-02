The body of a police constable was recovered in Guwahati’s Lokhra locality on Monday, sources said. The constable’s body was found beneath the flyover on Lokhra Road.

As per sources, the deceased constable has been identified as Raju Mahato.

He was serving at the Garchuk Police Station, and his sudden demise has raised several questions. However, the cause of Mahato’s death remains shrouded in mystery.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to determine the exact reason behind the incident.