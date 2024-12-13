Mystery Surrounds Death of Meghalaya Constable in Jharkhand: Mother Rejects Suicide Claim

Nearly a month after the tragic death of Teiborlang Marbaniang, a constable from the 6th Battalion of Meghalaya IRB, in Jharkhand during the state assembly elections, his mother has rejected the claim of suicide, demanding a thorough investigation into his suspicious death.

The 40-year-old constable was reportedly found dead on November 18, allegedly by suicide, but his mother, Anita Marbaniang, remains adamant that her son was murdered.

According to her, when she saw his body on November 20, she noticed several signs of trauma, including deep wounds on his head and neck.

"The injuries on his body indicated he was brutally attacked, not someone who had taken his own life," she stated, firmly rejecting the suicide narrative.

Anita revealed that her last conversation with her son occurred on November 14, just days before his death. "He said everything was fine—his place, his food, everything. There was no hint of distress," she added.

However, on November 18, Anita received a call at 7:45 AM informing her that Teiborlang had fallen ill and was in the hospital. Minutes later, another call confirmed that her son had passed away.

The official version, provided by Teiborlang’s commanding officer, claims that the constable was found hanging behind a bus used to transport jawans during duty.

Despite the initial report suggesting suicide, the details remain unclear, and the family is not satisfied with the investigation's progress.

The post-mortem report, which has been made available, mentions abrasions on the neck and injuries to the skull, though the handwriting on the document is barely legible, making it difficult to interpret.

The mother of the deceased is now calling for a proper inquiry into her son's death.

She emphasized that while she may be a single mother with no support, she is determined to seek justice for her son and will pursue every legal avenue to ensure the truth is revealed.

In a recent development, an FIR was filed with the police in Jharkhand, and Inspector MK Sangma confirmed that his team had found Teiborlang hanging behind the bus. However, the police have yet to provide any further clarity, with an unnatural death case registered in the aftermath.

Commandant of the 6th Battalion, Rituraj Ravi, stated that as the case is under investigation by the Jharkhand police, he will await the results before commenting further.

Meanwhile, Teiborlang's mother and wife are calling on the authorities to issue a public statement to clear all doubts surrounding his mysterious death and provide the necessary answers.