Illegal Gambling Den Busted In Guwahati; 5 Arrested

A police team led by Azara ACP conducted a targeted operation against gambling based on confidential information along with the OC of Fatasil Ambari Police Station at a location in GMC Colony arresting five individuals.

The operation was conducted at a location under Ambari police station where illegal gambling activities, particularly the "Teer" betting racket was suspected to have been located. Those arrested are believed to have been actively involved in the gambling operation.

The arrested suspects include Bikash Kr Sah (24), a resident of GMC Colony in Fatasil Ambari; Nirupam Mazumdar (40), a resident of Pahartoli, Kalapahar; Madhab Acharya (51), from Era Suti Jungle in Thelamara, Sonitpur; Md. Kuddus Ali (31), a resident of Machkhowa, Bharalumukh; and Md. Kuddus Ali (19), a resident of Dhirenpara Tilla, Fatasil Ambari.

During the raid, the police seized a significant amount of incriminating materials that are commonly associated with gambling activities. Among the seized items were six mobile handsets, seventy bundles of blank tickets used for Teer gambling, cash amounting to Rs 24,340, four cardboards, a long notebook, a diary, a black-colored handbag, and one seal. These items are believed to be part of the illegal gambling operation that was being run in the area.

Following the successful operation, legal proceedings have been initiated against the suspects, and investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of the gambling network.