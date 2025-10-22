PWD Clarifies: Dighalipukhuri Trees Were Transplanted, Not Felled

In response to ongoing public discussion regarding alleged tree felling in Guwahati’s Dighalipukhuri, the Public Works Department (PWD) has clarified that no trees were actually cut.

The department explained that during the construction of the flyover connecting Handloom Textiles to Dighalipukhuri, a total of 77 trees were transplanted, not felled. Of these, 34 trees were relocated within the Handloom Textiles premises, while the remaining 43 were replanted at Lachit Ghat.

The relocation process was supervised by a company based in Delhi, entrusted with the responsibility of safely transferring all trees. While smaller trees were transplanted relatively easily, efforts are still ongoing to successfully relocate the larger and more mature trees.

It further assured that the transplantation process has been carried out carefully to preserve the greenery, and no permanent damage to the trees has occurred during the project.

The issue came into public focus after actor Ravi Sarma claimed that trees near Dighalipukhuri were being cut down shortly after the death of singer Zubeen Garg on September 19.

Responding to the actor, Minister of Public Relations and Water Resources Pijush Hazarika clarified on Facebook that the allegations were false. “The claim that trees at Dighalipukhuri were cut after the death of our beloved artist Zubeen Garg is false propaganda. No trees along the banks of Dighalipukhuri have been cut, nor has there been any proposal to cut them. This allegation is baseless,” Hazarika wrote.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also confirmed that no trees in the In response, Ravi Sarma posted again on Facebook, stating, “I may be speaking falsely, but the video does not lie.”

In the video, protesters stated that construction work for the flyover was scheduled to begin soon, and even small plants in the area were reportedly being uprooted. They questioned the timing of the work, stating, “Is this politics?” and alleged that the government was acting according to its own priorities despite the passing of Zubeen Garg.

