Dighalipukhuri Echoes With Protest Songs Over Tree Cutting

A large number of people, including renowned personalities, staged a unique protest on Saturday in Guwahati’s Ambari-Dighalipukhuri area against the government’s move to cut down and relocate trees as part of an urban development project. The demonstrators formed a human chain and began their protest by singing the iconic song "We are in the Same Boat Brothers" by cultural icon Bhupen Hazarika. The creative, non-violent form of resistance drew attention to what they called an “irresponsible and destructive” decision by the government.

Advertisment

Over a hundred people joined the demonstration, with significant participation from elderly citizens, expressing concern that deforestation in the midst of an intensifying heatwave would worsen living conditions and fuel global warming. Many held placards warning of ecological disaster if the government continued its current course of action. Notably, this year, Assam has already recorded 10 heatwave-related deaths, prompting fears of more severe climate events in the near future.

Despite multiple protests in recent weeks, the government has remained unresponsive, protesters claimed. “We are raising our voices to protect our environment and our future generations,” said one protester. “This is not just about trees, it’s about survival, for humans, birds, and animals alike. Guwahati is rapidly turning into a concrete jungle, and cutting down the last remaining trees will make life unbearable.”

Security personnel and paramilitary forces were deployed in large numbers at the protest site. However, demonstrators carried on peacefully, showing determination despite the heavy police presence.

Prominent voices joined the protest, adding weight to the growing public outcry. Aam Aadmi Party leader Anurupa Deka Raja slammed the government’s silence on the matter. “The government is well aware of the protests but refuses to respond. We urge Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit the site and explain the rationale behind this decision. It appears that public spaces are being handed over to corporate interests for profit,” she said.

Veteran journalist Ajit Bhuyan criticised the state’s leadership, calling it “fascist” and indifferent to both people and law. “The Supreme Court has said that cutting a tree is worse than taking a life. Yet this government violates every principle and pushes society toward destruction,” he remarked.

Activist and political leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi also expressed deep concern over the ecological and emotional damage caused by the tree felling. “The Dighalipukhuri trees are not just trees, they hold cultural and emotional significance for countless residents. The government talks of sustainable development, yet its actions contradict that. From cutting trees to flattening hills, this administration is worsening climate change and triggering artificial floods,” he said.

Gogoi further urged the government to take immediate action, especially in light of Guwahati's worsening air quality index and its inclusion in the list of India’s most polluted cities. “It’s high time the government paid attention to the actual well-being of the city instead of promoting cosmetic urbanisation,” he added.

As the protest concluded, demonstrators vowed to continue their movement until the government reconsiders its decision and takes steps to protect Guwahati’s green cover.

Also Read: Dighalipukhuri Protest Heats Up; Students Slam Govt Over Tree Felling