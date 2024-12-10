Ranjeet Dass Begins Tenure as Assam Tourism Minister, Seeks Maa Kamakhya's Blessings

New Assam Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass visited the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati on Tuesday to seek blessings from Goddess Kamakhya. This visit comes a day after Dass was allocated the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, the Judicial Department, and the Tourism Department portfolios in the Assam cabinet on Monday.

Speaking about the development of tourism in Assam, Dass mentioned, "The Assam government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has done a lot of work for the development of the tourism sector in the state. The works of the Batadrava Than project - the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, are now going on and it will become one of the best religious projects in the country. We will focus on employment generation as well as infrastructure development in tourism places of the state.”

He also added that after receiving the tourism department charge from Himanta Biswa Sarma, he decided to visit the Kamakhya temple to seek blessings.

On the social media platform 'X', Dass wrote, “Honored to begin my tenure as Tourism Minister with a visit to Maa Kamakhya Temple, seeking blessings for Assam's tourism growth. Productive discussions with temple officials and stakeholders to boost development. Grateful to HCM Dr. @himantabiswa for this opportunity. Under his guidance, I'm confident to elevate Assam's tourism landscape.”

It may be mentioned that the portfolio of Dass will focus on rural development, legal reforms, and tourism promotion, aiming to enhance Assam’s rural infrastructure and attract more visitors to the state.