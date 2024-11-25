Rehab Centre Sealed in Guwahati Following Shillong Youth’s Death

Tension gripped Meghalaya following the death of a youth from Shillong, Rickleson Jyrwa, at a de-addiction centre in Guwahati. Jyrwa, who was undergoing treatment at the Alive Again Foundation located in Hatishila, Chandrapur, passed away on November 20 at Gate Hospital, Guwahati.

The incident has sparked outrage in Meghalaya, with the state demanding swift action.

In response, the Assam government shut down the Alive Again Foundation and transferred its patients to other de-addiction centres.

Investigations led by the State Anti-Drugs and Prohibition Council of Assam, chaired by Mridula Borkakati, revealed that the rehab centre was operating illegally without the requisite permissions from the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment. Reports surfaced that patients were subjected to severe torture, corroborated by viral images showing four youths stripped and abused.

The council uncovered a nexus involving a Meghalaya-based broker, Arup Pasha, who allegedly charged Rs. 22,000 monthly from parents to admit drug-addicted youth from Meghalaya into the centre. The probe also found that the centre had failed to adhere to prescribed guidelines.

The owner of the centre, Shahid Haque, fled during the investigation. Authorities have since sealed the facility, with Borkakati assuring that legal action will be taken. Parents of several patients gathered at the centre, expressing anger over the alleged mistreatment.