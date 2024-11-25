Guwahati: Dog Rescuer Receives Death Threats, Appeals For Protection

Days after rescuing a dog, a victim of abuse at the hands of its owner in Guwahati, Abhay Bora, the person who brought the matter to light, has approached the police seeking protection. Bora said that he has been receiving death threats since highlighting the plight of the poor being.

Last week, Bora led the rescue of a dog named ‘Prince’ with help from the Dispur police and PurrPaws Foundation. A video of the dog being brutally assaulted by its owner, Salim ul Islam, was also captured by him providing evidence. It has been widely shared online since sparking outrage from netizens.

Bora mentioned in his letter to the police, “I, Abhay Bora, would like to formally bring to your attention a serious matter concerning my safety and well-being following the rescue of a pet dog named Prince from Japorigog. We have registered a complaint at Dispur Police Station on 20th November 2024. On November 21, 2024, I, with the support of the Dispur Police Station Team and PurrPaws Foundation, successfully rescued a dog named Prince. The dog was found to be in a severely abused and neglected condition, and video evidence was circulated showing that the owner, Mr Salim ul Islam (C/N: 94358 90433), had brutally struck the animal. This incident was reported to the authorities, and the rescue operation took place on November 22, 2024.”

However, since the dog was rescued, Bora started receiving threatening phone calls. Sharing details, he wrote, “Since the rescue, I have been receiving an alarming number of threatening phone calls from various numbers. The most disturbing of these calls on 22nd November 2024 at 07:54 PM came from a person named Hrishikesh Sharma (C/N: 7002406129), who identified himself as an active member of the AGP Political Party. Mr. Sharma specifically threatened me for my involvement in rescuing the dog, stating that he could cause harm to me at any time. This threat has left me deeply concerned for my safety.”

“Given the gravity of the situation, I respectfully request your immediate intervention to ensure my safety and provide any necessary support. I am deeply concerned that without prompt action, these threats could escalate further. I look forward to your prompt response and any assistance you can offer,” he added, stating that he has never experienced this in his time involved in animal rescue, and it has left him worried.

