Rotary Clubs of Guwahati Unite to Mark World Polio Day with Awareness Drive

The Rotary Club of Gauhati South, in collaboration with several other Rotary Clubs of the city, observed World Polio Day with enthusiasm and dedication toward Rotary International’s mission of eradicating polio. The “End Polio Now” awareness programme was held early Friday morning at Shraddhanjali Kanan Public Park near Spanish Garden, Zoo Road.

The joint initiative brought together members of the Rotary Club of Guwahati, Rotary Club of Gauhati South, Rotary Club of Guwahati West, Rotary Club of Guwahati Luit, Rotary Club of Guwahati Metro, Rotary Club of Guwahati Smart, and Rotary Club of Guwahati Smart City. The early-morning event aimed to engage with morning walkers and park visitors, spreading awareness about the global fight against polio.

The programme began with a welcome address followed by an inspiring speech from PDG Pravad Kedia, who traced Rotary International’s decades-long efforts in eradicating polio. He also shared updates on the global status of the disease and stressed the importance of continuing vaccination and awareness efforts until complete eradication is achieved.

After the address, Assistant Governors Utpal Gohain and Vikash Bajaj, along with presidents and members of the participating clubs, took part in a walkathon around the park carrying banners with the slogan “End Polio Now.” The colourful display and active participation drew attention from park-goers, many of whom engaged in interactive discussions on polio awareness and Rotary’s humanitarian initiatives.

The event was coordinated by the Rotary Club of Gauhati South under the leadership of its President, Rtn Priyama Goswami. Other distinguished Rotarians present included Rtn P. D. Choudhary, Rtn Devajyoti Hazarika, Rtn Ranjan Bhuyan, Rtn Dipak Bhagawarti, and Rtn Anjan Chakraborty, among others.

The programme concluded with all participants taking a pledge to continue supporting Rotary’s End Polio Now campaign and promoting immunization awareness. The event effectively combined education, public engagement, and community service, reaffirming Rotary’s unwavering commitment to building a polio-free world.