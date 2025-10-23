Dighalipukhuri Tree-Cutting Row: Actor Ravi Sarma Responds to Criticism, Wife's AJP Link

Actor Ravi Sarma has once again addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the tree-cutting issue at Guwahati’s Dighalipukhuri, clarifying facts, responding to criticism, and also addressing questions about his wife, Maitreyee Priyadarshini’s political association with the Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP).

In a casual interview with YouTuber Nilotpal Chaliha, Sarma spoke at length about the issues, insisting that his activism is rooted in environmental concern rather than any kind of political motive.

Sarma began by addressing the online criticism directed at him, saying that his statements have always been based on facts. “People who criticize me, I don’t have anything against them. Everyone has their own opinions, and that’s fine. But shouting or making accusations without facts has no value. I never speak without facts. When I first spoke on the tree-cutting issue, it was based on facts. The second time, it was the same, and the third time too, I spoke with facts. And now, even today, I will speak with facts,” he said.

He further hinted that more revelations would be shared shortly. “Whatever I have shown till now is just a teaser. The main cinema will come in a day or two. While there is a lot of discussion happening, people need to understand that I have been speaking about nature and conservation, but others are trying to politicize it.”

Responding to questions about his family’s political connections, Sarma clarified that his wife’s association with AJP is not recent.

“My family didn’t join AJP now, they joined long back. Why wasn’t it an issue then? Suddenly, now it’s being brought up. Even if my cousin or uncle were part of AJP, the same point would be raised,” he said sarcastically.

Sarma likened the situation to a health card covering all family members: “Just like a health card covers all family members, one person joining AJP does not mean that everyone else is automatically part of it.”

He also stressed that regional parties are vital to preserving Assam’s culture and language. “When my wife joined AJP, it was reported in the media. I had said then that if anyone wants to join politics, a regional party is the right choice. Regionalism protects our language and culture, and if I see something wrong, I will always speak against it.”

On his personal political ambitions if any, Sarma was firm, saying, “I don’t need my family to enter politics, I can do it myself if I want. But I won’t. People already know that. My focus has always been on speaking the truth and standing for what is right.”

Sarma also spoke about the online criticism and trolling he has faced. He stated that many social media accounts that are attacking him are locked, while others, he noted, are easily identifiable.

“Most of the accounts using foul language and issuing threats are locked, and the ones that aren’t have people with long tilaks on their foreheads. I understand exactly what’s going on,” he said, indicating the political angle behind it.

Focusing on his environmental activism, Sarma said that tree conservation remains his primary concern.

“I will stick to my point, no matter what. Tree conservation has always been my focus, not just now. After Zubeen Garg’s words about protecting trees, I feel even more determined to dedicate time from our busy lives to this cause.”

“When Zubeen said ‘cut me instead of cutting trees,’ that message stayed with me.” he added.

Sarma also urged the public to remain focused on the goal of justice for Zubeen Garg, despite distractions. “Our main goal is justice for Zubeen, and we must not get distracted from it. I still have real facts which I haven’t revealed yet, people just need to have a little more patience,” he said.

When asked about online threats against his wife, Sarma responded. “I will never stop speaking out. I never claimed to be outspoken, people already know I am. Even during the ULFA days, I spoke openly and shared my address and car number when I received death threats. People know I have always been straightforward and fearless in standing up for what is right,” he said.

He further clarified that his activism is not something that started only after Zubeen’s passing. “It’s not that I started speaking after Zubeen’s passing, I have been doing this for a long time. My concern for justice and conservation has always been consistent,” he said.

