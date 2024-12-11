Several Assam-Bound Trains Disrupted as Rail Blockade Hits Jorai Station

Train services have been severely disrupted today due to a rail blockade at Jorai Railway Station, located in the Alipurduar Division, organized by the Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association (GCPA). The blockade began at around 06:45 AM, with over 5000 protesters gathering at the station by 08:00 AM, blocking all railway lines.

Advertisment

To maintain order and prevent any untoward incidents, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) authorities, in coordination with state authorities, have deployed over 500 personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and local police.

As a result of the blockade, several trains have been either cancelled or diverted. Trains affected by the blockade have been rerouted via the alternate route of Fakiragram – Golakganj – New Coochbehar. For the convenience of passengers impacted by the diversions, NFR has arranged for buses and Tata Sumo vehicles.

The railway authorities deeply regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to the actions of the picketers.

Train Diverted:

UP TRAINS (Diverted via NCB – GKJ – FKM on 11.12.2024):

• 15657 Up Brahmaputra Mail

• 15959 Up Kamrup Express

DN TRAINS (Diverted via FKM – GKJ – NCB on 11.12.2024):

• 20503 Dn Rajdhani Express

• 22449 Dn Guwahati – New Delhi Express

• 22411 Dn Naharlagun – Anand Vihar Arunachal Express

• 22503 Dn Vivek Express

• 13247 Dn Kamakhya Rajender Nagar Capital Express

• 12423 Dn Rajdhani Express

Train Cancellations:

• 22227/22228 (New Jalpaiguri – Guwahati – New Jalpaiguri) Vande Bharat Express scheduled for 11.12.2024

• 15704/15703 (Bongaigaon – New Jalpaiguri – Bongaigaon) Express scheduled for 11.12.2024