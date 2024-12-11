Rs 6.90 Cr Cyber Fraud: Maharashtra Police Uncover Links in Guwahati

A major crackdown is underway in Guwahati by Maharashtra Police to catch cyber criminals. The operation targets cyber offenders who have been involved in significant financial fraud, with one such case involving a businessman from Nashik, whose bank account was looted of Rs 6.90 crore by a cyber criminal posing as a fake police officer.
The cyber criminals, operating across several states, including Assam, Jaipur, and Bihar, are under scrutiny as investigations reveal their widespread network. In Guwahati, several accounts linked to cyber criminals have been found to contain substantial sums of money.
Maharashtra Police has deployed a team in Guwahati to investigate these accounts. The team, in collaboration with the city police, has collected transaction details from multiple banks and successfully traced large-scale financial movements linked to these accounts.
The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to uncover the full extent of this national cybercrime operation.