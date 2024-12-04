Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde Accepts Deputy CM Post, To Take Oath Tomorrow

In a significant development, Eknath Shinde, the Caretaker Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has accepted the post of Deputy Chief Minister, putting an end to days of speculation. Shinde is set to take the oath on Thursday, marking a pivotal moment in the state’s political landscape.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared Devendra Fadnavis as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra, after weeks of power struggles within the Mahayuti alliance. Fadnavis was also appointed as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party. He will be joined by Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar as deputy chief ministers, completing the leadership team of the new government.

Fadnavis, Shinde, and Pawar staked their claim to form the government following the results of the November 23 elections. Despite Mahayuti’s historic victory, with BJP alone securing 122 out of the 288 assembly seats, a power struggle erupted between the three major alliance partners – Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), BJP, and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). The leadership dispute delayed the formation of the state government, but now the trio is set to take office.

The oath-taking ceremony, scheduled for Thursday evening, will be a grand affair at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend the event. Over 4,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure the security of the event, which will witness a massive turnout of supporters from the Mahayuti allies, including BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP.

Special arrangements have been made to accommodate approximately 40,000 BJP supporters, with a separate seating area designated for 2,000 VVIPs, including leaders from various religious communities. A robust security detail, comprising 3,500 police personnel and 520 officers, has been put in place for the ceremony.

While the swearing-in of Fadnavis, Shinde, and Pawar will take place on Thursday, the official Cabinet swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for December 7 to 9. The Mahayuti alliance has yet to finalize portfolio allocations, although BJP is keen on securing control over key ministries, including the Home and Urban Development portfolios.

The winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly is set to commence on December 16, marking the next phase in the state’s political journey.