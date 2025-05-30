Satgaon Police Station Wades Through Floods, Files Under Threat

In a stark example of poor infrastructure and neglect, Satgaon Police Station, situated under Guwahati’s Dispur constituency, has been left nearly submerged after a spell of heavy rainfall. Police personnel at the station are forced to operate in knee-deep water, with rainwater flooding not just the premises but also the barracks, affecting day-to-day operations.

Official records and documents have also come under threat as water seeps into the station, raising concerns about damage to crucial case files and evidence. Despite recent changes in the city’s Police Commissioner and the Director General of Police (DGP), the condition of Satgaon Police Station remains unchanged.

Officers continue to perform their duties under extreme hardship, battling waterlogging and risking their safety and health. The scene underscores the urgent need for infrastructural improvements and disaster preparedness in vital public service institutions.

