Senior Advocate Ziaul Kamar Updates on Zubeen Garg Case Ahead of Jan 17 Hearing

Senior Advocate Ziaul Kamar, appointed by the government as the public prosecutor in the Zubeen Garg death case, held a press briefing to provide updates on the ongoing trial.
Speaking to the media, Kamar said the responsibility entrusted to him was significant, adding, “Our team will work diligently to ensure justice for Zubeen Garg. There will inevitably be legal challenges in court, and we must all be prepared for a rigorous process.”
He noted that he has not yet received the official charge sheet, which he said is crucial to thoroughly examining the case. “Once I have the charge sheet, I can delve deeper into the proceedings. The focus will be on the evidence and information related to the specific legal sections invoked against the accused,” Kamar added.
The senior advocate also updated the public on recent court developments:
On January 3, the court received around five petitions related to the case.
The current public prosecutor requested additional time to manage all matters, prompting the next hearing to be scheduled for January 17.
Kamar said he will appear in court on January 17 to review the current status and next steps of the trial.
One accused has requested access to relevant case documents, making it unlikely that the charges will be formally framed on January 17.
Kamar also provided details of other pending applications in the case:
Bail application filed by Amritprabha Mahanta.
Video-conference hearing request submitted by Siddharth Sharma.
Bank account opening request by Shyamkamu Mahanta.
The court has directed the submission of all relevant documents concerning Mahavir Aquare.
The senior advocate concluded by emphasising the importance of a meticulous legal process to ensure justice is served in the high-profile case, which has attracted widespread public attention.
