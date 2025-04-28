Shocking Incident of Sexual Assault on Minor Reported in Guwahati

A disgraceful incident of sexual assault has been reported from the Lal Ganesh area of Guwahati.

Advertisment

The accused, a 55-year-old man identified as Tapan Bhaduri, allegedly took advantage of a 14-year-old girl from his neighborhood when she was alone at home. The incident has caused widespread outrage among the local residents.

Following the assault, the victim's family immediately approached the police. Acting on the complaint, the Odalbakra Police swiftly arrested the accused, Tapan Bhaduri.

The case has once again raised serious concerns over the safety of minors in the city.

Meanwhile, earlier last week, in a shocking incident in Bongalmora, Lakhimpur, a girl was allegedly raped and later found in critical condition by the roadside. She was immediately taken to Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital (LMCH) for treatment.

Local residents had named Habijul as the prime accused and lodged a complaint against him. The police had begun an investigation and were actively searching for the suspect.

Lakhimpur Police had assured that strict action would be taken, and further updates would follow as the investigation progressed.