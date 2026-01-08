Speeding Truck Mows Down Pedestrian in Guwahati's Khanapara

A pedestrian was tragically killed after being hit by a speeding truck in Guwahati’s Khanapara on Thursday early morning.

The deceased has been identified as Dipen Boro, a resident of Barpeta district. He died on the spot due to the impact.

The truck involved in the accident bears the registration number AS01 FC 8327. Local police have been informed of the incident.

In another incident, a woman was killed after being struck by a pickup van in Bihpuria under Assam’s Lakhimpur district. The deceased has been identified as Bhogda Lahan.

According to reports, the woman was on her morning walk when the accident occurred.

Police are investigating the incident.

