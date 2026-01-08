Guwahati: Massive Fire at Car Workshop in Lokhra, Several Buses Gutted

A massive fire broke out late Wednesday night at a car workshop in Guwahati’s Lokhora area, reducing several vehicles to ashes.

According to reports, the blaze was reported at ‘NEW S S Motor Work’ workshop on Garbhanga Road. At least four brand-new buses were reduced to ashes, along with a number of other buses that were undergoing repairs at the workshop.

The fire started around midnight, but how it began remains a mystery. Interestingly, repair work is usually not done at the workshop at night, making the cause of the fire even more unclear.

Local residents alerted the authorities, and fire crews rushed to the scene. By the time they arrived, all the buses inside had already been burnt. The flames were eventually brought under control after a long operation.

Over 10 fire trucks were deployed to tackle the blaze.

The workshop is owned by one Sujit Singh, and investigations are ongoing to find out how the fire started and the total extent of the damage.

