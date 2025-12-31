One Dead, Over 30 Injured in Spate of Road Accidents in Assam

A series of road accidents across Assam on Wednesday morning left several people injured and one minor dead.

In the first incident, at least 19 people were injured after a vehicle carrying attendees to a Chief Minister’s programme overturned in Boko area of Kamrup district.

The accident occurred at Nagopara on National Highway 17 when a Tata Gold vehicle (AS-02DC-3468) lost control and overturned.

The injured were identified as Latika Demary (34), Ranita Boro (30), Jayanti Boro (60), Sangeeta Boro (32), Pakhila Rabha (38), Urmila Rabha (40), Indira Rabha (50), Bandari Rabha (62), Nalini Rabha (55), Dipanjali Rabha (45), Manomati Rabha (40), Bimala Rabha (49), Debajani Rabha (42), Rina Rabha (45), among others.

They were rushed to Boko Primary Health Centre and Arunodaya Hospital. Sources said three of the injured are in critical condition.

In another accident in Nagaon, a head-on collision between a Magic vehicle (AS-12AH-9227) and a Sento vehicle (AS-01AZ-0225) took place at Garmur in the Purani Gudam area. Two people were critically injured and shifted to Nagaon Medical College and Hospital. A total of 11 people, including children, sustained injuries. The accident led to temporary disruption of traffic between Upper and Lower Assam.

Meanwhile, a tragic hit-and-run incident was reported late at night in Margherita. Around 10:30 pm, a speeding Swift Dzire car (PB-02DA-1572) allegedly driven under the influence of alcohol hit a mother and her daughter who were walking along the roadside. After the impact, the vehicle lost control and crashed into a roadside wall.

The victims, identified as Rita Tanti and her 14-year-old daughter Nikita Tanti, were rushed to Margherita Civil Hospital. Nikita succumbed to her injuries, while her mother remains in critical condition. Eyewitnesses alleged that the car was being driven at high speed after alcohol consumption.

Police said the occupants of the car have been identified as Harshit Agarwala and Ayush Bansal.

The police have urged travellers to strictly follow traffic rules and drive responsibly, especially amid foggy conditions, to prevent such accidents.

