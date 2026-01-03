Actor-Turned Vlogger Ashish Vidyarthi, His Wife Injured in Guwahati Road Accident

A late-night road accident in Guwahati's Zoo Road area left Bollywood actor Ashish Vidyarthi and his wife Rupali Baruah injured.

The accident took place around midnight on Friday in front of The Guwahati Address Hotel in Zoo Road, under the jurisdiction of Geetanagar Police Station. According to sources, the couple was hit by a speeding Avenger motorcycle bearing registration number AS-01-DY-5061.

The motorcycle, reportedly coming from the Chandmari side at high speed, struck Ashish Vidyarthi and his wife while they were crossing the road. The impact left both the actor and his wife injured. The biker also sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Police from Geetanagar police station rushed to the spot immediately after the incident and shifted the injured motorcyclist to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Baruah also received medical attention.

Sources said the couple had stepped out after having dinner at The Guwahati Address restaurant located near Zoo Tiniali and were crossing the road when the accident occurred.

Following the mishap, the veteran Bollywood actor shared a video update, reassuring fans and well-wishers that he and his wife are safe and fine.

“Rupali and I were crossing the street yesterday when a bike hit us. We are both fine. Rupali is under observation and everything is okay. I am absolutely fine. I had a minor injury, but there is nothing to worry about. I just wanted to let everyone know that yes, this incident happened, but we are good. There is nothing to sensationalise. I have also come to know that the biker has now regained consciousness, and I hope he is fine," he said.

"That is what I wanted to share with all of you. Thank you so much for your concern and best wishes. We have been taken very, very good care of by the emergency staff," he added.

Apart from his long career in films, Vidyarthi has recently become a popular food and travel vlogger. He has been actively posting videos on his YouTube channel showcasing his visits to various places across Assam and the Northeast. His travel and food content has gained wide popularity, with the actor currently having around 2.4 million subscribers on YouTube.

