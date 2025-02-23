Vehicular Restrictions Imposed in Guwahati from Feb 24-26 for Major Events

In a bid to ensure public convenience and safety as well as to facilitate the smooth passage of emergency services like ambulances and fire tenders, vehicular movement will be regulated in Guwahati on February 24, 25, and 26, 2025. The restrictions will be in place for entry into Sarusajai Sports Complex and Khanapara Veterinary Field in connection with 'Jhumoir Binandini' event and Advantage Assam 2.0.

The vehicular restrictions issued by the Guwahati Traffic Police are as follows:

Entry Guidelines for Sarusajai Sports Complex for Jhumoir Binandini

1) Spectators having GOLD Vehicle Pass shall enter Sarusajai Sports Complex through Gate No. 1 B (Main Entry Gate), alight inside near the main roundabout. The vehicle will be parked near the Indoor Stadium.

2) Spectators having DROP OFF Vehicle Pass shall enter Sarusajai Sports Complex through Gate No. 1 B (Main Entry Gate), alight inside near the roundabout. The vehicle will be parked at AEGCL Parking via Gate NO 4.

3) Essential Service Vehicles having GREEN Vehicle Pass shall enter Sarusajai Sports Complex through Gate No. 1 B (Main Entry Gate).

4) Other Card /Invitation Holders shall enter from Gate No. 1 C (Main Gate) only. (Walking Entry)

5) The stretch from Koinadhara to Jalukbari shall be a NO ESCORT/PILOT Vehicle Zone.

Entry Guidelines for Khanapara Veterinary Field Complex for Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, 2025

1) Vehicles having SAFFRON (Pentagon) Passes will alight inside the venue. They will enter via Gate No 4 (in front of the National Science Centre). Vehicles will exit from gate No 3 and park at Regional Science Centre Campus.

2) Vehicles having SAFFRON (Triangle) and GOLD Passes will alight at Gate No. 6 (in front of APSC Office) to enter the venue. Their Vehicles will be parked behind the Venue at Veterinary College Field. These Vehicles will exit via Gate No 9 (Near Rohika Guest House) on NH 27 Service Lane after VVIP deparature.

3) Liaison Officers of the Delegates will park their Vehicles at Sericulture Field.

4) Vehicles having SILVER, BRONZE, BLUE and GREEN Passes will alight in front of Gate No. 7 (On APSC Road)) and will enter the venue. Their vehicles will be parked at GMC parking Khanapara, ROHIKA Guest House at Khanapara, ISBT Khanapara, Assam Accord Field on GS Road, Devashi Parking, Basistha, Pinku Parking, Basistha, Beltola Bihutoli Field, Basistha, Bongaon Field, Basistha and K.V. School, Khanapara.

5) After WIP departature, Gate No. 10 (Opposite Koinadhara Hill) will be opened for use.

6) All the Escort/Pilot vehicles will be parked on the roadside at the Jayanagar to Tripura Gali stretch.

Vehicle Movement and Regulation