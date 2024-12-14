STF Assam Busts Fake Gold Racket in Guwahati, Three Arrested

In a significant operation, the Special Task Force (STF) Assam apprehended three notorious individuals during a raid conducted at ISBT under the jurisdiction of Gorchuk Police Station, Guwahati, on the evening of December 13, 2024.

Acting on reliable intelligence, the raid led to the recovery of incriminating items, including:

1. A biscuit-shaped fake gold item weighing 742.2 grams.

2. Cash amounting to ₹1,31,332.

3. Three mobile phones.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as:

Jeherul Islam (26 years), son of Md. Jainalabddin, from 1 No. Ahmedpur, under Bihpuria Police Station, Lakhimpur district.

Rupam Das (24 years), son of Putu Das, residing near Katabari Kabaristan, Gorchuk Police Station, Kamrup (M), with a permanent address in Bhagawatipara, under Titabor Police Station, Jorhat district.

Jitendra Maurya (28 years), son of the late Ram Asre Maurya, from Leduka, under Kotvali Police Station, Jaunpur district, Uttar Pradesh.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused, and further investigations are underway.