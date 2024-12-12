Guwahati: STF Nabs Drug Peddler With 239 Grams Heroin

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police apprehended a drug peddler and seized 239.5 grams of heroin during a raid in the Betkuchi area of Guwahati.

The arrested individual, identified as Nurul Haque (45) from Dholai in the Cachar district, was intercepted at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Betkuchi under the Gorchuk police station on Wednesday.

Pranab Jyoti Goswami, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Assam Police, stated, "Acting on intelligence input, a team of STF conducted a raid inside ISBT and apprehended a drug peddler while he was attempting to smuggle contraband."

The operation led to the recovery of 19 soap boxes containing heroin, weighing a total of 239.5 grams, along with a mobile phone from the suspect's possession.

Legal proceedings have been initiated, and further investigations are underway.