Storm Brews in GMC as Chief Engineer Accused of Tender Manipulation

Serious allegations have been levelled against Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Chief Engineer Pradumnya Bordoloi by the GMC Contractors’ Association.

Advertisment

The association has accused the Chief Engineer of favouritism and irregularities in awarding contracts within the civic body.

According to the contractors’ body, Bordoloi allegedly followed a “pick-and-choose” policy and awarded tenders to preferred contractors on a commission basis.

The association further alleged that contracts were also granted to individuals close to him, ignoring other eligible applicants. The controversy centres around tenders floated by GMC for the desiltation of five rivers in Guwahati city.

Contractors claimed that despite submitting all necessary documents, several applicants were allegedly sidelined, while contracts were awarded to selected individuals.

The Contractors’ Association has termed the Chief Engineer a “broker” and has called for a thorough investigation into the matter. It has urged the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell to probe the allegations.

Additionally, the association has submitted a formal complaint to the Additional Commissioner of the GMC Tender Committee, seeking an inquiry into the entire tendering process.

Also Read: GMC Mayor Outlines 2026 Plans, Highlights Cleanliness & Infrastructure Wins