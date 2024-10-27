Assam Online Trading Scam: CBI Moves Seized Items from Dibrugarh to Guwahati
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is ramping up its investigation into the online trading scams that have affected the state.
On Sunday, several seized belongings of the primary fraudsters, Bishal Phukan and Ranjit Kakoti, were transported to Guwahati from the Dibrugarh Sadar police station.
The confiscated items include ornaments, LCDs, televisions, laptops, clothing, documents, trunks, and trolley bags.
This development follows the CBI's involvement in 41 cases across the state, specifically focusing on two cases numbered 0352/24 and 0354/24 from the Dibrugarh Sadar police station.
A five-member CBI team first arrived in Dibrugarh on October 18, followed by a seven-member team on October 22. On October 25, the CBI transferred eight individuals, including Bishal Phukan, Ranjit Kakoti, Sumi Borah, Tarkik Borah, and Amlan Borah, from the Central Jail in Dibrugarh to Guwahati.
The seized goods were transported by the CBI team in an Innova and a Bolero. Additionally, Ranjit Kakoti's two AUDI vehicles, along with eight luxury vehicles belonging to Bishal Phukan, remain at the Dibrugarh police station. The investigation continues as authorities seek to unravel the complexities of this significant online trading fraud.